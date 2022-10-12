Wasps suspended from Gallagher Premiership as administration looms

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

English rugby’s flagship domestic competition is in meltdown with Wasps following Worcester by being suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.

The four-time Premiership champions also face a “likely” move into administration and had already withdrawn from Saturday’s scheduled league fixture against Exeter at Sandy Park.

In a statement, the Rugby Football Union said: “The RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group has met this evening and confirmed that Wasps are suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.

“We appreciate this is a very difficult time for Wasps players, staff and supporters who will be concerned at news that the club is likely to enter administration.

“The RFU will continue to work with the club, PRL (Premiership Rugby) and any potential administrator or future investors to find the best possible outcome for the club.”

They will be the second Premiership club to go into administration this season following Worcester. Warriors’ staff and players have had their contracts terminated, with many players already signed to new clubs.

In a statement, Wasps said: “Negotiations to secure deals that will allow the men’s and women’s rugby teams, netball team and the arena and associated business to move forward are ongoing.

“However, it has become clear that there is likely to be insufficient time to find a solvent solution for the companies within the group, and it is therefore likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days with a view to concluding deals shortly thereafter.

“While the companies within the group all represent strong and viable businesses, the reality is that they have insufficient cash at this time to continue to fund operations until these complex negotiations have concluded.”

More follows