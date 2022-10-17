Wasps enter administration as 167 rugby club employees made redundant

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wasps have been placed into administration and immediately ceased trading, forcing their 167 employees in redundancy.

Wasps, one of only four ever-present teams in the Premiership, were last week suspended from the league, only a week after Worcester Warriors were wound up.

Former Premiership and European champions Wasps had been due to repay £35m in May from a bond scheme used to help finance their relocation from London to Coventry and purchase a lease on their stadium.

