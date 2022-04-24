England come into their clash with Ireland knowing a win would set up a huge Women’s Six Nations showdown against France on the tournament’s final weekend.

The Red Roses have continued to maintain their incredible run in this competition having not lost a single match since 2018.

Ireland come into the game having bounced back from defeats to Wales and France with a victory over Italy.

But they are the overwhelming underdogs ahead of their clash against England and will have to produce one of the all-time great shocks if they are to get anything from this match.

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match.

When is England vs Ireland?

England vs Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations 2022 will take place at the Welford Road Stadium in Leicester on Sunday 24 April at 12pm in the UK.

How can I watch England vs Ireland?

The game will be broadcast live on BBC2 from 11.45am. The match will be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button in the UK.

Predicted line-ups

England: Abby Dow, Jess Breach, Emily Scarratt, Helena Rowland, Sarah McKenna, Zoe Harrison, Lucy Packer; Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Sarah Bern, Poppy Cleall, Abbie Ward, Alex Matthews, Marlie Packer, Sarah Hunter (C).

Ireland: Djougang, Jones, O’Dwyer, Fryday (C), Monaghan, Wall, McMahon, Hogan, Reilly, Cronin, Mulhall, Flood, Higgins, Murphy Crowe, Considine.

Prediction

England have all the momentum coming into this one and will be motivated to set up a winner-takes-all clash with France on the final weekend. That should be enough to get them over the line. England win.