England’s Red Roses will take on the United States in the opening fixture of the 2025 Women’s World Cup at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

The full schedule for next year’s tournament has been revealed, with the hosts and favourites opening the tournament against an American side they beat 61-21 at WXV1 in Canada last month on Friday 22 August.

John Mitchell’s side then face Samoa at Franklin’s Gardens in their second Pool A fixture eight days later, before concluding their efforts against Australia in Brighton on Saturday 6 September.

There are six double-headers included within the group stages, while each side has a minimum of six rest days between pool matches. New Zealand begin the defence of their crown against Spain at York Community Stadium on Sunday 24 August.

Scotland and Wales’s crunch Pool B clash takes place on the opening Saturday, with the two rivals meeting at the conclusion of Australia vs Samoa at the Salford Community Stadium.

The pool fixtures take place across four weekends before the knockouts begin on the weekend of Saturday 13 September with two quarter-finals apiece hosted at Ashton Gate in Bristol and Sandy Park in Exeter.

open image in gallery England played a physical match against the United States in he recent WXV ( AP )

The Bristol ground also hosts the two semi-finals on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 September, before the final at Twickenham on Saturday 27 September.

“The confirmation of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 match schedule brings a wave of excitement as fans in the host nation and around the globe can now mark their calendars for this era-defining tournament,” said Sarah Massey, managing director of the tournament.

“With thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments guaranteed across the length and breadth of the country, the stage is set for the world’s top teams to showcase the very best of women’s rugby. Whether you’re a rugby fan or a newcomer, join us and be part of this unstoppable energy and historic moment!”

2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup schedule (all times BST)

Pool Stages

Friday 22 August

7.30pm: England vs USA, Pool A (Stadium of Light, Sunderland)

Saturday 23 August

12pm: Australia vs Samoa, Pool A (Salford Community Stadium, Manchester)

2.45pm: Scotland vs Wales, Pool B (Salford Community Stadium, Manchester)

5.30pm: Canada vs Fiji, Pool B (York Community Stadium)

8.15pm: France vs Italy, Pool D (Sandy Park, Exeter)

Sunday 24 August

12pm: Ireland vs Japan, Pool C (Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

2.45pm: South Africa vs Brazil, Pool D (Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

5.30pm: New Zealand vs Spain, Pool C (York Community Stadium)

Saturday 30 August

12pm: Canada vs Wales, Pool B (Salford Community Stadium, Manchester)

2.45pm: Scotland vs Fiji, Pool B (Salford Community Stadium, Manchester)

5pm: England vs Samoa, Pool A (Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

7.30pm: USA vs Australia, Pool A (York Community Stadium)

Sunday 31 August

12pm: Ireland vs Spain, Pool B (Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

2pm: New Zealand vs Japan, Pool C (Sandy Park, Exeter)

3.30pm: Italy vs South Africa, Pool D (York Community Stadium)

4.45pm: France vs Brazil, Pool D (Sandy Park, Exeter)

Saturday 6 September

12pm: Canada vs Scotland, Pool B (Sandy Park, Exeter)

1.30pm: USA vs Samoa, Pool A (York Community Stadium)

2.45pm: Wales v Fiji, Pool B (Sandy Park, Exeter)

5pm: England vs Australia, Pool A (Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium)

Sunday 7 September

2pm: Italy vs Brazil, Pool D (Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

2.45pm: New Zealand vs Ireland, Pool C (Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium)

4.45pm: France vs South Africa, Pool D (Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

Knockout Stages

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday 13 September

12.30pm: QF1 (Winner Pool C vs Runner-up Pool D) – Sandy Park, Exeter

4pm: QF2: (Winner Pool B vs Runner-up Pool A) – Ashton Gate, Bristol

Sunday 14 September

12.30pm: QF3: (Winner Pool D vs Runner-up Pool C) – Sandy Park, Exeter

4pm: QF4 (Winner Pool A vs Runner-up Pool B) – Ashton Gate, Bristol

SEMI-FINALS

Friday 19 September

7pm: SF1 (Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2) – Ashton Gate, Bristol

Saturday 20 September

3.30pm: SF2 (Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4) – Ashton Gate, Bristol

Saturday 27 September (Twickenham)

12.30pm Bronze final

4pm FINAL