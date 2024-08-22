Support truly

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin believes a groundbreaking partnership with the BBC will ensure a ‘generational moment’ for women’s rugby is seized at next summer’s World Cup.

With exactly one year to go until the opening game of the 2025 showpiece, World Rugby have today announced an exclusive broadcast agreement with the BBC which will see all 32 matches shown live across the network.

The multi-platform deal also incorporates live audio commentary as well as coverage of the upcoming WXV, at which the final six qualification spots for the World Cup will be decided.

The host nation’s Red Roses are currently the top-ranked side in the world and Gilpin believes the buy-in from the BBC will see the stars of the show become household names.

“We believe it will be that moment for women’s rugby where we reach a much broader audience than we have done before,” he said.

“It’s the perfect time to be having a women’s Rugby World Cup in England, it’s a generational opportunity for the women’s game and we have to get hold of that. It’s very akin to that Women’s Euros (in 2022).

“With the momentum women’s rugby has in England, it felt really important to ensure we had a nationwide free-to-air broadcast partner and the BBC emerged in those discussions as the most compelling offer.

“We believe the BBC can really help us bring this tournament alive to the biggest possible audience in the UK. In addition to the Red Roses, we’ll have Wales and Scotland at the tournament, so it is a real nationwide partnership.”

England women’s rugby team won the Six Nations earlier this year and will look to lift the World Cup next summer. ( Getty Images )

This is the first time a women’s World Cup has been sold as a standalone broadcast package in the UK, with more British eyeballs set to be on the competition than ever before.

Eight host cities will stage the action as 16 teams do battle for the sport’s ultimate prize, with England looking to go one better than last time out when they were beaten by New Zealand in the final.

Viewing habits may be ever-changing due to the impact of streaming and social media but a free-to-air terrestrial broadcast partner was a non-negotiable for World Rugby as they seek maximum cut-through.

“With BBC Sport, World Rugby, our own digital channels and Rugby Pass TV, between us we have the opportunity to reach fans in an unprecedented way that we’ve never had in rugby before,” Gilpin said.

“Whether people want to consume it live and in full, by watching loads of matches, or want to follow it as a digital narrative, watching highlights and engaging through social media, we can make sure we are providing that content to new fans and young fans where they are rather than trying to bring fans to where we are.

“We are all seeing that shifting consumer habit around sport and entertainment. The key is to take your brilliant content where the fans are and hopefully they can consume as much of it as they can.”

Sunderland’s Stadium of Light will host the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup. ( Nigel French/PA Wire )

The Stadium of Light in Sunderland will host England’s tournament opener on August 22, 2025, and the competition is set to conclude in front of a world record crowd at Twickenham just over a month later.

Rugby sevens proved a hit at the Paris Olympics and Gilpin is excited to see the 15-a-side format continue the global momentum in the coming months in the build-up to the main event.

“The sevens in Paris saw three amazing days for the women’s game, the BBC had great numbers for rugby sevens and we know this will be a generational moment for women’s rugby more broadly,” he said.

“WXV finishes on October 12 and from there, with the BBC’s support, we’ll go straight into the (World Cup) pool draw and match schedule announcement.

“That will allow us to really build a narrative, build energy and get people really interested not just in the Red Roses but in every team that will be here next year.

“We are already seeing fantastic progress in the UK. This will show the power of women’s rugby and allow us to springboard into the future.”