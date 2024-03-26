Women’s Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, schedule and kick-off times

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Women’s Six Nations returns and promises plenty of intrigue in 2024 with England again favourites for the crown.

The Red Roses have won the last five editions of the championship and begin life under new head coach John Mitchell looking to continue that success.

But France have pushed them close repeatedly over the last few years and will hope to finally return to the top of the table having achieved a significant win over New Zealand during WXV in the autumn.

An improving Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy will all hope to make more progress in the tournament and challenge the top two.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the Women’s Six Nations?

The 2024 edition of the championship begins on Saturday 23 March and runs through to Saturday 27 April, with the final round of games all taking place on Super Saturday.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every match of the Women’s Six Nations live on the BBC, with extensive coverage on the broadcaster’s TV channels and digital platforms.

Schedule and fixtures

Round One

Saturday 23 March

France 38-17 Ireland

Wales 18-20 Scotland

Sunday 24 March

Italy 0-48 England

Round Two

Saturday 30 March

Scotland vs France, 2.15pm GMT (Hive Stadium, Edinburgh)

England vs Wales, 4.45pm GMT (Ashton Gate, Bristol)

Sunday 31 March

Ireland vs Italy, 3pm BST (RDS Arena, Dublin)

Round Three

Saturday 13 April

Scotland vs England, 2.15pm BST (Hive Stadium, Edinburgh)

Ireland vs Wales, 4.45pm BST (Virgin Media Park, Cork)

Sunday 14 April

France vs Italy, 12.30pm BST (Stade Jean Bouin, Paris)

Round Four

Saturday 20 April

England vs Ireland, 2.15pm BST (Twickenham)

Italy vs Scotland, 4.45pm BST (Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma)

Sunday 21 April

Wales vs France, 3.15pm BST (Cardiff Arms Park)

Round Five

Saturday 27 April

Wales vs Italy, 12.15pm BST (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Ireland vs Scotland, 2.30pm BST (Kingspan Stadium, Belfast)

France vs England, 4.45pm BST (Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux)