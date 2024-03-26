Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Women’s Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, schedule and kick-off times

Everything you need to know ahead of the championship

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 26 March 2024 09:32
Comments
<p>The Women’s Six Nations follows the men’s tournament and promises plenty of intrigue </p>

The Women’s Six Nations follows the men’s tournament and promises plenty of intrigue

(Getty Images)

The Women’s Six Nations returns and promises plenty of intrigue in 2024 with England again favourites for the crown.

The Red Roses have won the last five editions of the championship and begin life under new head coach John Mitchell looking to continue that success.

But France have pushed them close repeatedly over the last few years and will hope to finally return to the top of the table having achieved a significant win over New Zealand during WXV in the autumn.

An improving Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy will all hope to make more progress in the tournament and challenge the top two.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the Women’s Six Nations?

The 2024 edition of the championship begins on Saturday 23 March and runs through to Saturday 27 April, with the final round of games all taking place on Super Saturday.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every match of the Women’s Six Nations live on the BBC, with extensive coverage on the broadcaster’s TV channels and digital platforms.

Schedule and fixtures

Round One

Saturday 23 March

France 38-17 Ireland

Wales 18-20 Scotland

Sunday 24 March

Italy 0-48 England

Round Two

Saturday 30 March

Scotland vs France, 2.15pm GMT (Hive Stadium, Edinburgh)

England vs Wales, 4.45pm GMT (Ashton Gate, Bristol)

Sunday 31 March

Ireland vs Italy, 3pm BST (RDS Arena, Dublin)

Round Three

Saturday 13 April

Scotland vs England, 2.15pm BST (Hive Stadium, Edinburgh)

Ireland vs Wales, 4.45pm BST (Virgin Media Park, Cork)

Sunday 14 April

France vs Italy, 12.30pm BST (Stade Jean Bouin, Paris)

Round Four

Saturday 20 April

England vs Ireland, 2.15pm BST (Twickenham)

Italy vs Scotland, 4.45pm BST (Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma)

Sunday 21 April

Wales vs France, 3.15pm BST (Cardiff Arms Park)

Round Five

Saturday 27 April

Wales vs Italy, 12.15pm BST (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Ireland vs Scotland, 2.30pm BST (Kingspan Stadium, Belfast)

France vs England, 4.45pm BST (Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in