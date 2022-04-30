Four years ago, France beat England 18-17 in a sensational Women’s Six Nations contest on their way to lifting the trophy.

Since then, England have not been beaten in the competition - claiming titles in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Now they return to France to try and avenge the demons of 2018 where their last defeat came.

And it could not be in a more crucial game as both sides have won all four of their matches leading up to this point, meaning this will decide who the 2022 champions are. It promises to be thrilling.

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match.

When is France vs England?

France vs England vs England will take place at the Stade Jean Dauger in Bayonne, France on Saturday 30 April at 2.15pm in the UK.

How can I watch France vs England?

The match will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button in the UK.

Confirmed line-ups

France: 15. Chloé Jacquet, 14. Caroline Boujard, 13. Maëlle Filopon, 12. Gabrielle Vernier, 11. Marine Ménager, 10. Caroline Drouin, 9. Laure Sansus; 1. Annaëlle Deshaye, 2. Agathe Sochat, 3. Clara Joyeux, 4. Madoussou Fall, 5. Audrey Forlani, 6. Céline Ferer, 7. Gaëlle Hermet (c), 8. Romane Ménager

England: 15. Helena Rowland, 14. Lydia Thompson, 13. Emily Scarratt (c), 12. Holly Aitchison, 11. Jess Breach, 10. Zoe Harrison, 9. Leanne Infante; 1. Vickii Cornborough, 2. Lark Davies, 3. Sarah Bern, 4. Zoe Aldcroft, 5. Abbie Ward, 6. Alex Matthews, 7. Marlie Packer, 8. Poppy Cleall

Prediction

England have not been beaten in the Women’s Six Nations since 2018 when France got the better of them in a thriller. It was in that 18-17 defeat that the Red Roses picked themselves up off the floor and began this incredible run. But this may well be where it also comes to an end. France win.