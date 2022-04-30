Ireland and Scotland will conclude the 2022 Women’s Six Nations with the final clash of “Super Saturday”.

The visitors are without a win so far in this year’s competition, falling short against Italy last weekend and needing a victory to climb off the foot of the table.

Greg McWilliams’ Irish side produced an impressive first half against England before the might of the defending champions told, but must again contend with being without much of their first-choice backline due to their involvement in sevens.

Centre Sene Naoupu has been cleared to play after her red card last weekend was downgraded to a yellow by an independent judicial committee.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Ireland vs Scotland?

Ireland vs Scotland is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Saturday 30 April at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

How can I watch Ireland vs Scotland?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game on BBC Two NI, or via the red button. It will be available to stream online on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team News

There are three changes to the Irish starting XV from the side that began against England. Ulster-born Vicky Irwin is handed a debut at full-back, with last week’s first-capper Molly Scuffil-McCabe moved to the wing. Nicole Cronin is injured, which affords a Nikki Caughey her first appearance of the tournament. Sam Monaghan is fit to return in the second row in an otherwise unchanged pack, backed up by six forwards among the replacements.

Line-ups

Ireland: Irwin; Doyle, Naoupu, Breen, Scuffil-McCabe; Caughey, Dane; Djougang, Jones, Haney, Fryday (capt), Monaghan, Wall, McMahon, O’Connor.

Replacements: Hooban, Pearse, O’Dwyer, McDermott, Moore, Og O’Leary, Hughes, Claffey.

Scotland:15 Chloe Rollie, 14 Rhona Lloyd, 13 Lisa Thomson, 12 Helen Nelson, 11 Shona Campbell, 10 Sarah Law, 9 Caity Mattinson, 1 Molly Wright, 2 Lana Skeldon, 3 Christine Belisle, 4 Emma Wassell, 5 Sarah Bonar, 6 Rachel Malcom (c), 7 Rachel McLachlan, 8 Evie Gallagher Replacements: 16 Jodie Rettie, 17 Leah Bartlett, 18 Katie Dougan, 19 Louise McMillan, 20 Eva Donaldson, 21 Mairi McDonald, 22 Emma Orr, 23 Megan Gaffney

Prediction

It’s an incredibly tough fixture to call. The pair’s meeting in World Cup qualifying in Parma in September was decided by just two points, and a similarly close encounter appears likely - with Scotland perhaps again just emerging on top. Ireland 23-25 Scotland