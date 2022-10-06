Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Rugby World Cup 2021: Full match schedule and how to watch on TV

The tournament kicks off on 8 October

Sarah Rendell
Thursday 06 October 2022 09:33
Comments
<p>The tournament kicks off on 8 October</p>

The tournament kicks off on 8 October

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Rugby World Cup gets underway this Saturday after being delayed a year for the pandemic and the teams are raring to go.

England are the strong favourites as they head into the tournament with 25 consecutive wins, the most of any Test rugby team ever. They will face tough competition, namely with the hosts and defending champions New Zealand.

And while many may shy away from the favourites tag, England coach Simon Middleton is aware of the expectations on his team.

“We’ve got to win it,” said Middleton. “This is the best prepared squad with the best strength in depth we’ve ever had. We are as ready to go as we could be. That doesn’t mean we will win it.

“The one thing you can’t guarantee is that you’ll win it because it doesn’t work like that.”

Recommended

But when are England’s matches and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The tournament will begin on 8 October and conclude with the final on 12 November across New Zealand.

How can I watch?

All the matches will be free to watch for fans in the UK across ITV and the ITV Hub.

Full match schedule

Saturday, 8 October

South Africa vs France (Pool C), 2.15am BST

Fiji vs England (Pool C), 4.45am BST

Australia vs New Zealand (Pool A), 7.15am BST

Sunday, 9 October

USA vs Italy (Pool B), 12.25am BST

Japan vs Canada (Pool B), 3.15am BST

Wales vs Scotland (Pool A), 5.45am BST

Saturday, 15 October

Scotland vs Australia (Pool A), 3am BST

USA vs Japan (Pool B), 5.30am BST

France vs England (Pool C), 8am BST

Sunday, 16 October

Italy vs Canada (Pool B), 12.45am BST

Wales vs New Zealand (Pool A), 3.15am BST

Fiji vs South Africa (Pool C), 5.45am BST

Saturday, 22 October

Australia vs Wales (Pool A), 2.15am BST

New Zealand vs Scotland (Pool A), 4.45am BST

France vs Fiji (Pool C), 7.15am BST

Sunday, 23 October

Japan vs Italy (Pool B), 12.45am BST

Canada vs USA (Pool B), 3.15am BST

England vs South Africa (Pool C), 5.45am BST

Saturday, 29 October

Quarter-final 1, 4.30am BST

Quarter-final 2, 7.30am BST

Sunday, 30 October

Quarter-final 3, 1.30am GMT

Quarter-final 4, 3.30am GMT

Saturday, 5 November

Semi-final 1, 3.30am GMT

Semi-final 2, 6.30am GMT

Saturday, 12 November

Recommended

Third place play-off, 3.30am GMT

Final, 6.30am GMT

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in