Rugby World Cup 2021: Full match schedule and how to watch on TV
The tournament kicks off on 8 October
The Rugby World Cup gets underway this Saturday after being delayed a year for the pandemic and the teams are raring to go.
England are the strong favourites as they head into the tournament with 25 consecutive wins, the most of any Test rugby team ever. They will face tough competition, namely with the hosts and defending champions New Zealand.
And while many may shy away from the favourites tag, England coach Simon Middleton is aware of the expectations on his team.
“We’ve got to win it,” said Middleton. “This is the best prepared squad with the best strength in depth we’ve ever had. We are as ready to go as we could be. That doesn’t mean we will win it.
“The one thing you can’t guarantee is that you’ll win it because it doesn’t work like that.”
But when are England’s matches and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The tournament will begin on 8 October and conclude with the final on 12 November across New Zealand.
How can I watch?
All the matches will be free to watch for fans in the UK across ITV and the ITV Hub.
Full match schedule
Saturday, 8 October
South Africa vs France (Pool C), 2.15am BST
Fiji vs England (Pool C), 4.45am BST
Australia vs New Zealand (Pool A), 7.15am BST
Sunday, 9 October
USA vs Italy (Pool B), 12.25am BST
Japan vs Canada (Pool B), 3.15am BST
Wales vs Scotland (Pool A), 5.45am BST
Saturday, 15 October
Scotland vs Australia (Pool A), 3am BST
USA vs Japan (Pool B), 5.30am BST
France vs England (Pool C), 8am BST
Sunday, 16 October
Italy vs Canada (Pool B), 12.45am BST
Wales vs New Zealand (Pool A), 3.15am BST
Fiji vs South Africa (Pool C), 5.45am BST
Saturday, 22 October
Australia vs Wales (Pool A), 2.15am BST
New Zealand vs Scotland (Pool A), 4.45am BST
France vs Fiji (Pool C), 7.15am BST
Sunday, 23 October
Japan vs Italy (Pool B), 12.45am BST
Canada vs USA (Pool B), 3.15am BST
England vs South Africa (Pool C), 5.45am BST
Saturday, 29 October
Quarter-final 1, 4.30am BST
Quarter-final 2, 7.30am BST
Sunday, 30 October
Quarter-final 3, 1.30am GMT
Quarter-final 4, 3.30am GMT
Saturday, 5 November
Semi-final 1, 3.30am GMT
Semi-final 2, 6.30am GMT
Saturday, 12 November
Third place play-off, 3.30am GMT
Final, 6.30am GMT
