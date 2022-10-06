Rugby World Cup 2021: Full match schedule and how to watch on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Rugby World Cup gets underway this Saturday after being delayed a year for the pandemic and the teams are raring to go.

England are the strong favourites as they head into the tournament with 25 consecutive wins, the most of any Test rugby team ever. They will face tough competition, namely with the hosts and defending champions New Zealand.

And while many may shy away from the favourites tag, England coach Simon Middleton is aware of the expectations on his team.

“We’ve got to win it,” said Middleton. “This is the best prepared squad with the best strength in depth we’ve ever had. We are as ready to go as we could be. That doesn’t mean we will win it.

“The one thing you can’t guarantee is that you’ll win it because it doesn’t work like that.”

But when are England’s matches and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The tournament will begin on 8 October and conclude with the final on 12 November across New Zealand.

How can I watch?

All the matches will be free to watch for fans in the UK across ITV and the ITV Hub.

Full match schedule

Saturday, 8 October

South Africa vs France (Pool C), 2.15am BST

Fiji vs England (Pool C), 4.45am BST

Australia vs New Zealand (Pool A), 7.15am BST

Sunday, 9 October

USA vs Italy (Pool B), 12.25am BST

Japan vs Canada (Pool B), 3.15am BST

Wales vs Scotland (Pool A), 5.45am BST

Saturday, 15 October

Scotland vs Australia (Pool A), 3am BST

USA vs Japan (Pool B), 5.30am BST

France vs England (Pool C), 8am BST

Sunday, 16 October

Italy vs Canada (Pool B), 12.45am BST

Wales vs New Zealand (Pool A), 3.15am BST

Fiji vs South Africa (Pool C), 5.45am BST

Saturday, 22 October

Australia vs Wales (Pool A), 2.15am BST

New Zealand vs Scotland (Pool A), 4.45am BST

France vs Fiji (Pool C), 7.15am BST

Sunday, 23 October

Japan vs Italy (Pool B), 12.45am BST

Canada vs USA (Pool B), 3.15am BST

England vs South Africa (Pool C), 5.45am BST

Saturday, 29 October

Quarter-final 1, 4.30am BST

Quarter-final 2, 7.30am BST

Sunday, 30 October

Quarter-final 3, 1.30am GMT

Quarter-final 4, 3.30am GMT

Saturday, 5 November

Semi-final 1, 3.30am GMT

Semi-final 2, 6.30am GMT

Saturday, 12 November

Third place play-off, 3.30am GMT

Final, 6.30am GMT