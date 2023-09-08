World Rugby rankings: Which team is top ahead of World Cup?
Where do the 20 competing nations sit ahead of the tournament?
The Rugby World Cup returns for perhaps the most competitive edition yet, with 20 teams vying for glory in France.
The tournament, which runs from 8 September to 30 October, takes place in nine French cities.
Two decades on from England’s triumph in 2003, both the host and Ireland will harbour real hope of adding a second northern hemisphere nation’s name to the Webb Ellis Cup.
The two are part of a lead quartet that have distanced themselves at the top of the World Rugby rankings ahead of the tournament.
England, Wales and Australia, meanwhile, have fallen down after struggling to hit form so far in 2023.
World Rugby men’s rankings
(Teams in bold competing at 2023 World Cup)
1. Ireland
2. South Africa
3. France
4. New Zealand
5. Scotland
6. Argentina
7. Fiji
8. England
9. Australia
10. Wales
11. Georgia
12. Samoa
13. Italy
14. Japan
15. Tonga
16. Portugal
17. Uruguay
18. USA
19. Romania
20. Spain
21. Namibia
22. Chile
23. Canada
24. Hong Kong
25. Russia
26. Brazil
27. Netherlands
28. Switzerland
29. Belgium
30. South Korea
The full World Rugby rankings can be found here
Rugby World Cup 2023 pools
Pool A: France (ranking 3), New Zealand (4), Italy (13), Uruguay (17), Namibia (21).
Pool B: Ireland (1),South Africa (2),Scotland (5), Tonga (15), Romania (19).
Pool C: Fiji (7), Australia (9), Wales (10), Georgia (11), Portugal (16).
Pool D: Argentina (6), England (8), Samoa (12), Japan (14), Chile (22).
