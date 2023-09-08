World Rugby rankings: Which team is top ahead of World Cup?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Rugby World Cup returns for perhaps the most competitive edition yet, with 20 teams vying for glory in France.

The tournament, which runs from 8 September to 30 October, takes place in nine French cities.

Two decades on from England’s triumph in 2003, both the host and Ireland will harbour real hope of adding a second northern hemisphere nation’s name to the Webb Ellis Cup.

The two are part of a lead quartet that have distanced themselves at the top of the World Rugby rankings ahead of the tournament.

England, Wales and Australia, meanwhile, have fallen down after struggling to hit form so far in 2023. Get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds here.

World Rugby men’s rankings

(Teams in bold competing at 2023 World Cup)

1. Ireland

2. South Africa

3. France

4. New Zealand

5. Scotland

6. Argentina

7. Fiji

8. England

9. Australia

10. Wales

11. Georgia

12. Samoa

13. Italy

14. Japan

15. Tonga

16. Portugal

17. Uruguay

18. USA

19. Romania

20. Spain

21. Namibia

22. Chile

23. Canada

24. Hong Kong

25. Russia

26. Brazil

27. Netherlands

28. Switzerland

29. Belgium

30. South Korea

The full World Rugby rankings can be found here

Rugby World Cup 2023 pools

Pool A: France (ranking 3), New Zealand (4), Italy (13), Uruguay (17), Namibia (21).

Pool B: Ireland (1),South Africa (2),Scotland (5), Tonga (15), Romania (19).

Pool C: Fiji (7), Australia (9), Wales (10), Georgia (11), Portugal (16).

Pool D: Argentina (6), England (8), Samoa (12), Japan (14), Chile (22).