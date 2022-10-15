Jump to content

Emily Scarratt stars as England survive late scare to beat France in Rugby World Cup thriller

England 13-7 France: The Red Roses held to to secure a 27th consecutive victory and take charge of their group ahead of South Africa in the final game

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 15 October 2022 10:33
England’s Emily Scarratt dives over to score in the 13-7 Rugby World Cup victory over France (Brett Phibbs/PA)
England’s Emily Scarratt dives over to score in the 13-7 Rugby World Cup victory over France (Brett Phibbs/PA)
(PA Wire)

England survived a late scare to beat France 13-7 and take a firm grip on their Rugby World Cup group.

Emily Scarratt scored all of England’s points with a try, conversion and two penalties enough to secure a 27th consecutive victory for the Red Roses.

France were outpowered for much of an attritional contest in Whangarei, with Alex Matthews and Marlie Packer driving forces in the England pack.

But France refused to yield and Gaelle Hermet’s converted try set up a grandstand finish that England were relieved to emerge from with a second success in the competition.

England had routed Fiji 84-19 in their World Cup opener, but France presented a far more formidable test ahead of the Red Roses’ final group game against South Africa.

Captain Sarah Hunter made her 137th appearance to become the joint most-capped England player.

France, who had beaten South Africa 40-5 in their World Cup opener, had to soak up early pressure and were severely hampered by losing two influential players.

Star scrum-half Laure Sansus departed in the 12th minute after suffering a potentially serious leg injury.

Number eight Romane Menager was knocked out after a tackle five minutes later and also left the field on a cart.

England’s domination told after 24 minutes with France pinned close to their line.

After several phases Zoe Harrison slipped an inside pass to Scarratt, who showed her power to crash over.

Tempers flared as England held on to defeat their European rivals

(Getty Images)

Scarratt added the extras and a penalty at the end of a first half which saw France make 127 tackles compared to England’s 35.

The pattern of the game remained the same after the break and Scarratt uncharacteristically spilled the ball with the try line calling.

Hooker Amy Cokayne got over the line, but not for the first time a French body had burrowed underneath to prevent the score.

Scarratt extended England’s lead with a straightforward penalty before France landed a sucker punch after 64 minutes.

Caroline Drouin’s chip found Joanna Grisez in space and the wing made ground before allowing the replacement Hermet to crash over.

Drouin’s conversion made it a one-score game and England were left rattled in the closing stages as France seized possession and moved the ball wide.

But England held firm to claim their 11th successive victory over France and maintain their winning run.

