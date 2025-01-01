‘Trailblazer’ Ilona Maher showing the way, says World Rugby chief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

World Rugby chief Alan Gilpin is convinced Bristol Bears TikTok sensation Ilona Maher is just what the sport needs as momentum builds towards this summer’s World Cup in England.

The versatile American back – a breakout personality from the Paris 2024 Olympics – is now the world’s most followed rugby player on social media, with a whopping 3.4 million followers and counting on TikTok.

Buzz around the 28-year-old’s three-month deal – beginning in January – was so great that Bears have moved several upcoming women’s contests to the 27,000-seat Ashton Gate, where a new club-record attendance is expected for their West Country derby with Gloucester-Hartpury on Sunday.

Gilpin said: “We know these brilliant young women are coming into the game with compelling personal stories, with really powerful personalities, seeing the game as a great platform to build their own brands as Ilona has.

“Actually, it’s a great example for the men’s game and I think that’s what we need in rugby.

“We know there’s that shift in fandom to fans following individual players in the women’s game, and certainly the platform we are going to give them in the Women’s World Cup is the gateway to that.

“So we’re really excited about what Ilona and so many other brilliant women will bring next year.”

Maher followed her Olympic sevens bronze with an appearance on America’s Strictly Come Dancing equivalent, Dancing with the Stars, where she was a finalist.

Gilpin added: “Ilona is unique in so many ways because she is a trailblazer in the women’s game, but there are a whole host of brilliant women that are going to play in this tournament next year.

“Ilona has given permission to everybody to go and be themselves.”

Organisers are fully confident the World Cup final on September 27th will be a Twickenham sell-out, which would also break the record for attendance at a women’s rugby event set at the Stade de France this summer.

Ticket sales for the eight-venue tournament are moving even faster than expected, with about half the inventory – 220,000 – already spoken for.

That includes the 50 per cent already sold for England’s August 22 opener against the United States at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Fans from over 30 European countries have snapped up seats, while around 10 per cent of purchases come from further overseas.

Gilpin added: “It’s not just a breakthrough moment for the women’s game, it’s definitely a breakthrough moment for rugby, an opportunity to present a different face of rugby.

“A younger, more inclusive, more vibrant and definitely more family-orientated audience for our sport, an event that will move the dial, probably in many ways that the men’s edition either can’t or doesn’t currently do for us.”

England’s Red Roses, undefeated in 2024, are hoping to avenge an agonising defeat to New Zealand in 2021.

The tournament opener takes place just under a month after the conclusion of Euro 2025, where England’s Lionesses will look to defend their title – and first major trophy – from 2022.

Sarah Massey, managing director of Rugby World Cup 2025, said: “We’re just seeing women’s sport taking centre stage, and I think that’s going to continue well into next year.

“We see it as an opportunity for all women’s sport, all boats allied. It’s an opportunity for everybody to work with each other, collaborate.

“It’s a summer of women’s sport.”