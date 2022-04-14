Former Rugby Union referee Nigel Owens has criticised proposals which would see 20-minute red cards become a new rule in the sport.

The idea, which is being trialled by Super Rugby and considered by World Rugby, would mean that a player who is sent off can be replaced 20 minutes later by a substitute.

And Owens, who refereed at the highest level for nearly two decades, does not feel a reduction in the punishment of a red card would be a positive move for rugby.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “Personally, I feel the 20-minute red card is not a good idea.

“If you want to create change in player behaviour and for coaches to change the way they coach tackle technique, then you have to stay firm with clamping down on strict punishments for contact to the head.

“Most people now abide by the speed limit. Imagine if you only had a £10 or £20 fine for going over the speed limit as opposed to three points on your licence and a £100 fine - there would be a lot more people less concerned about being caught.

“The harsher punishment makes you really think twice. Those measures were brought in for safety on the roads, just as red cards in rugby are all about improving player safety.

“The part which I don’t understand is that you will hear talk about players being unlucky to be sent off, and that therefore you need a 20-minute card as a solution. Well, my response would be that if a player is unlucky to be sent off, then he shouldn’t be sent off.”