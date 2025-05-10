Scott Cummings’ inclusion in Lions squad no surprise to me – Zander Fagerson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zander Fagerson said he was not surprised to see Scott Cummings join him in the British and Irish Lions squad as he backed his fellow Glasgow and Scotland forward to justify his inclusion for this summer’s tour of Australia.

The 28-year-old lock was one of the more eye-catching names to make Andy Farrell’s 38-man squad as he only returned a fortnight ago from a forearm injury that had sidelined him since January and denied him the chance to enhance his claims in this year’s Six Nations.

But prop Fagerson, himself called up for a second consecutive Lions tour, is in no doubt that the unheralded Cummings is fully deserving of his place.

“Not a major surprise to me, no, I always thought Scott had a chance,” said Fagerson. “I was just absolutely made up for him. I know missing the Six Nations and stuff, he was absolutely devastated.

“But it just shows you how highly regarded he is to go through that and still get selected. I know he’ll be absolutely ready to go, and when he does come in, he’ll really contribute to the team.”

Fagerson said Cummings would bring a “calming presence” to the Lions squad.

“Scott’s got some attributes to his game which are absolutely top drawer,” said the tighthead. “Some of his running lines, he’s got a soft hand, and also the way he leads the line-out. We’ve been missing that without him at Glasgow so it’s good to see him back playing.

“I think his game speaks for itself. Solid defender, great attacker. He does his nuts and bolts really well. You can’t ask for more from a second rower. There’s nothing flash, but it’s a very good basis.”

There was some doubt about Fagerson’s own inclusion due to the fact he is set to be absent until at least June with a calf injury sustained last month.

“I’m getting there,” said the 29-year-old. “I’m doing all I can. I’m a fast healer. I’m doing well. I’m on target just now. We’ll see what happens.”

Asked if he would expect to be fit enough for a Lions tour even if he is unable to get any more action for Glasgow this season, Fagerson said: “That’s the plan. As soon as I can, I’ll be on the pitch wherever I can.”

After the 2021 tour of South Africa was affected by the Covid pandemic, Fagerson is relishing another trip away with the Lions in more normal circumstances.

“I think the whole thing with fans as well, it’s going to be a completely different tour,” he said. “We’re going to be hopping all over the place. South Africa, we were sort of based two or three places the whole time.

“But this time, from what I gather, it’ll be flying every two or three days around all of Australia, which is pretty cool. It’s going to be a different experience, but still a massive honour.”

There are eight Scots in total in Farrell’s squad but Fagerson was disappointed that his younger brother Matt’s hopes of making a late dash for inclusion were dented by an ankle injury sustained a month ago.

“I definitely think Matt would have been in with a shout,” said the prop. “Some of the rugby he was playing before his injury was absolutely top-drawer, so I think he was definitely in the conversation.

“He’s just going to keep rehabbing and working hard to make sure he comes back as quick as he can and can contribute to wherever he’s playing, and if an injury happens, you never know.”