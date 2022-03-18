What are the Six Nations 2022 fixtures this weekend?

The Six Nations 2022 draws to a close on Saturday and France Rugby will win a first grand slam for ten years if they overcome England in Paris.

Fabien Galthie’s men are in electric form and managed to defeat a spirited Welsh side in Cardiff last Friday to keep their dreams of a perfect win alive.

The French have also been boosted as their star winger Damian Penaud returns after isolating for Covid. If they do manage to lift the trophy in the Stade de France it will be their first Six Nations title since 2010. But the team are managing their expectations with a tough fixture waiting for them this weekend.

No.8 Gregory Alldritt said: “They [England] made a hell of a match against Ireland with one less player. We see that this is a team that has character, a big scrum, a big pack.

“Le Crunch is always a complicated match, there is a special context around this match. We know it won’t be easy.

“The motivation for them is obvious. We know that they will come without a chance of winning the tournament, certainly, but if we turned the situation around, we would be the first to want to deprive them of Grand Slam at Twickenham.”

When are the Six Nations fixtures this weekend?

It’s Super Saturday and so all three matches will be played on the same day in a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

First up Wales host Italy in a fixture which will see Alun Wyn Jones win his 150th cap and the visitors will bid for their first win in the competition since 2015.

Then fans will be treated to Ireland v Scotland where the hosts will be aiming to keep their title hopes alive. Ireland will also win the Triple Crown if they defeat Scotland after already beating England and Wales.

And finally, as previously mentioned, France will take on England at the Stade de France with the Grand Slam up for grabs.

How can I watch?

All three games are available to watch on free-to-air TV.

Wales v Italy will be on the BBC and has a kick-off time of 2.15pm with coverage starting at 1.45pm.

Ireland v Scotland will be broadcast on ITV, kicking off at 4.45pm with pre-match analysis beginning at 4pm.

France v England will also be on ITV with coverage running on from the Ireland game. Kick-off in the final game of the tournament set at 8pm.

What are the Six Nations title permutations?

Permutations can get complicated now the tournament involves bonus points so let’s start with the simplest route.

If France beat England on Saturday night they will take the title and the Grand Slam. And if Ireland lose to Scotland earlier in the day France will be title winners before their match kicks off.

But now things get complicated.

If Les Bleus lose or draw and don’t score four tries for a bonus point, and Ireland beat Scotland, Ireland will win. Ireland have the better points difference so if they and France finish on the same points Andy Farrell’s side will lift the trophy.

If Ireland lose but bag two bonus points - through tries and a losing bonus point - or draw and claim a try bonus point, France could still win if they lose to England. They would just have to finish within seven points of England, to claim the losing bonus point, or bag a try bonus point.

What is the fixture schedule?

ROUND 1

Saturday 5 February

Ireland 29-7 Wales (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

Scotland 20-17 England (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

Sunday 6 February

France 37-10 Italy (Stade de France, Paris)

ROUND 2

Saturday 12 February

Wales 20-17 Scotland (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

France 30-24 Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday 13 February

Italy 0-33 England (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

ROUND 3

Saturday 26 February

Scotland 17-36 France (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

England 23-19 Wales (Twickenham Stadium, London)

Sunday 27 February

Ireland 57-6 Italy (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

ROUND 4

Friday 11 March

Wales 9-13 France (Principality Stadium, Wales)

Saturday 12 March

Italy 22-33 Scotland (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

England 15-32 Ireland (Twickenham Stadium, London)

ROUND 5

Saturday 19 March

Wales vs Italy, 2.15pm GMT (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Ireland vs Scotland, 4.45pm GMT (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

France vs England, 8pm GMT (Stade de France, Paris)