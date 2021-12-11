Ulster make strong start to Champions Cup challenge with Clermont victory

Stuart McCloskey and Nick Timoney scored tries for the visitors.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 11 December 2021 19:50
Comments
Stuart McCloskey scored a try for Ulster (David Davies/PA)
Stuart McCloskey scored a try for Ulster (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)

Ulster got their Champions Cup campaign off to a strong start with a 29-23 victory over Clermont in France.

It was Ulster’s first-ever win at the Stade Marcel-Michelin, with Stuart McCloskey and Nick Timoney scoring their tries and John Cooney kicking 19 points. Damian Penaud crossed for a brace of tries for Clermont and JJ Hanrahan contributed 13 points from the kicking tee.

Ulster totally dominated the first quarter of the game, with Clermont’s ill-discipline costing them dearly. The visitors opened the scoring, with Cooney nudging over a penalty from short range.

There was some great interplay between Ulster’s backs and forwards as Robert Baloucoune raced clear before linking up with Michael Lowry, who was brought down just short of the line. But Ulster’s pressure forced Clermont to infringe, with Cooney doubling their lead from the kicking tee.

Cooney knocked over a third penalty after 15 minutes to give the visitors a 9-0 lead.

Recommended

Clermont were struggling to contain Ulster’s back-line, with powerful inside centre McCloskey causing havoc. And he claimed Ulster’s first try as he powered his way over from short range after some powerful carries from the visiting forwards, with new signing Duane Vermeulen in the thick of it.

But just when Ulster seemed to be running away with it, Clermont hit back with a perfectly-weighted cross-kick from Gabin Michet gathered and touched down by Penaud.

After a long consultation with the television match official (TMO), referee Wayne Barnes awarded the try. Hanrahan added the extras, but Clermont were soon reduced to 14 men when Jacobus Van Tonder was shown a yellow card for a high tackle on Baloucoune.

Cooney and Hanrahan exchanged three points meaning Ulster held a strong 19-10 lead at the interval.

Clermont were a lot more physical and disciplined after the break and made it a one-score game with a superb try.

Former Munster outside-half Hanrahan broke clear before releasing Penaud on his outside. The France wing chipped the ball ahead and showed tremendous pace to win the foot race and score, with Hanrahan adding the extras to make it a two-point game.

All the momentum was now with Clermont, and they very nearly scored a third try when Hanrahan made a 60-metre break, with Ulster forced to infringe at the breakdown.

Hanrahan kicked Clermont into the lead for the first time in the game in the 63rd minute.

Ulster came right back at Clermont with a terrific break from James Hume putting them deep into the opposition 22.

Full-back Lowry attempted to offload the ball to McCloskey just five metres short of the try line, but Clermont’s Cheikh Tiberghien deliberately slapped the ball forward before Timoney picked it up to score.

Recommended

Cooney added the extras and Tiberghien was sent to the sin bin for the deliberate knock-on.

Cooney made it a nine-point game with a successful penalty from inside his own half to seal a famous win for Ulster. Hanrahan kicked a late penalty to give Clermont a losing bonus point.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in