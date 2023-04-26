Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ryan Reynolds tries to lure Gareth Bale to Wrexham – Wednesday’s sporting social

Bale retired earlier this year.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 26 April 2023 17:50
Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham won promotion last weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham won promotion last weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 26.

Football

Wrexham continued their pursuit of Gareth Bale.

Recommended

Villa players reflected on Tuesday’s triumph.

Callum Wilson shared his recent visit to a local foodbank.

Chris Kamara launched his new book.

Jermaine Jenas was back in the hot seat.

England turned the clock back.

Rugby Union

Greig Laidlaw called time on his career.

Jason Robinson reminisced.

Tennis

Andy Murray got something off his chest.

Roger Federer flew to the Big Apple.

Golf

Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were in Singapore.

Athletics

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill had fun on The Wheel.

Darts

Home comforts for Michael van Gerwen.

NFL

Recommended

Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers turned up to his new place of work.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in