Ryan Reynolds tries to lure Gareth Bale to Wrexham – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 26.

Football

Wrexham continued their pursuit of Gareth Bale.

Villa players reflected on Tuesday’s triumph.

Callum Wilson shared his recent visit to a local foodbank.

Chris Kamara launched his new book.

Jermaine Jenas was back in the hot seat.

England turned the clock back.

Rugby Union

Greig Laidlaw called time on his career.

Jason Robinson reminisced.

Tennis

Andy Murray got something off his chest.

Roger Federer flew to the Big Apple.

Golf

Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were in Singapore.

Athletics

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill had fun on The Wheel.

Darts

Home comforts for Michael van Gerwen.

NFL

Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers turned up to his new place of work.