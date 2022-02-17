Ryan Reynolds visits Wrexham, Liverpool celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples of sporting social media

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 17 February 2022 17:52
Ryan Reynolds (left) and Ibrahima Konate (Peter Byrne/Adam Davy/PA)
Ryan Reynolds (left) and Ibrahima Konate (Peter Byrne/Adam Davy/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, we look at some of the best examples from 17 February.

Football

Wrexham’s owner checked in on things.

Liverpool’s players were not getting carried away after beating Inter Milan.

But Thiago Alcantara was enjoying the passion of the Champions League.

Joel Matip hitting Jordan Henderson on the head tickled Jamie Carragher and James Milner.

Peter Crouch congratulated Mohamed Salah.

David Beckham was in the sauna.

West Ham looked back.

Cricket

Stuart Broad enjoyed Paris.

Boxing

Nicola Adams shared some baby news.

Amir Khan was flashing his physique ahead of Saturday’s grudge match.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles was showing off her new ring.

Golf

Richard Bland may be on holiday but he was showing all the perseverance that made him a DP World Tour winner at the 478th attempt.

Tennis

The Williams sisters posed for a magazine shoot.

Rugby Union

The Six Nations turned the clock back a few years.

England were cooking up a feast.

Formula One

Valentine’s Day came three days late for Charles Leclerc.

Winter Olympics

It’s the simple things.

MMA

Conor McGregor played tennis.

