Ryan Reynolds visits Wrexham, Liverpool celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social
We look at some of the best examples of sporting social media
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, we look at some of the best examples from 17 February.
Football
Wrexham’s owner checked in on things.
Liverpool’s players were not getting carried away after beating Inter Milan.
But Thiago Alcantara was enjoying the passion of the Champions League.
Joel Matip hitting Jordan Henderson on the head tickled Jamie Carragher and James Milner.
Peter Crouch congratulated Mohamed Salah.
David Beckham was in the sauna.
West Ham looked back.
Cricket
Stuart Broad enjoyed Paris.
Boxing
Nicola Adams shared some baby news.
Amir Khan was flashing his physique ahead of Saturday’s grudge match.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles was showing off her new ring.
Golf
Richard Bland may be on holiday but he was showing all the perseverance that made him a DP World Tour winner at the 478th attempt.
Tennis
The Williams sisters posed for a magazine shoot.
Rugby Union
The Six Nations turned the clock back a few years.
England were cooking up a feast.
Formula One
Valentine’s Day came three days late for Charles Leclerc.
Winter Olympics
It’s the simple things.
MMA
Conor McGregor played tennis.
