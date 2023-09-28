The Ryder Cup’s organisers claim theirs is “an event like no other”. And it certainly has fans like no other sporting occasion. At the last staging of the biennial transatlantic golf fest back in 2021, it was hard to miss them. Or who they supported.

A group of a dozen blokes in shades and baseball caps were kitted out in matching stars and stripes jumpers, with the words “God Bless America” stitched across their chests. And they were noisy. Very noisy.

Stationed at the 16th hole at the American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin, very conveniently positioned for a nearby beer tent, across three days of intense golfing action they maintained a relentless barrage of roaring brouhaha. For hours it went on, increasingly boorish as the beers were sunk. Every European player as he arrived at the hole was greeted with arrogant disdain, every American with an aggressive cry of “USA, USA”. Tellingly this was a chant that apparently required the face to be contorted into an ugly mask of superior fury. It was not a pleasant sight for the neutral.