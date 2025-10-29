Salford Red Devils winding-up petition adjourned for another two weeks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Salford Red Devils have been given a further two weeks to pay off their debts after a hearing at a specialist companies court.

The company which owns the team, Salford City Reds (2013) Limited, was issued with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue and Customs in May.

At a short hearing at the Insolvency and Companies Court on Wednesday – the third since the petition was issued – barrister Josh O’Neill, for HMRC, asked for the club to be wound up.

Lawyers for the club told the court that the debts were due to be paid off in full and asked for a two-week adjournment.

Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nicholas Briggs granted the adjournment for “payment in full” of the club’s debts by November 12.

Salford have been beset by financial problems all season, operating under strict salary cap restrictions after failing to pay players and staff on time, and seeing several star players leave throughout a campaign in which they finished bottom of the Betfred Super League standings.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed they had lost their place in next season’s expanded top flight, provisionally relegated to the Championship for the 2026 campaign, and head coach Paul Rowley has subsequently left to join St Helens.

Their troubled season came after a consortium led by Swiss businessman Dario Berta completed a takeover in February this year.

Alexander Bunzl, for Salford City Reds, told the hearing that “more than adequate” funding was due to become available so the matter could be “settled promptly”.

He said: “We seek a further adjournment of 14 days to finish the process to enable the turnaround.”

Chris Sinever, for supporting creditor Funding Cash Advance Limited, said his client is owed more than £200,000 and also asked for the club to be wound up.

Mr Bunzl told the court the money that was to become available would be enough for the club to pay all its creditors.