Salford Red Devils: Chris Irwin says club will never die as he leads consortium

Former Salford Red Devils chief executive Chris Irwin has insisted the club will “never die” despite succumbing to a winding-up order at a specialist companies court on Wednesday.

The 152-year-old club’s existence came to an end after a one-minute hearing relating to an unpaid tax bill due to His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

The Red Devils, who were relegated from Super League after a turbulent 2025 campaign, immediately had their membership terminated by the Rugby Football League.

However, there are hopes a ‘phoenix’ club could rise in time to fulfil the old club’s fixtures in next season’s second-tier Championship, with Irwin at the forefront of one of the interested consortiums.

Irwin said in a statement: “Today marks the end of what has been a turbulent year for fans of Salford Red Devils, its stakeholders and its partners. We all knew it was coming – the inevitable was prolonged.

“But it’s not the end. The club, its fans, its community will never die.”

Irwin revealed his group have already started talks with prospective coaches and players, and around a sustainable business plan. An RFL board meeting this Thursday could swiftly ratify the return of a Salford club in time for 2026.

Salford crashed out of Super League last season after a torrid campaign in which they repeatedly made late wage payments and failed to fulfil a fixture after a mass player exodus. Head coach Paul Rowley departed to join Super League rivals St Helens.

Irwin added: “A consortium and I, who we will name in due course, have been working in the background to create a realistic and sustainable business plan to take the fabric of our beloved club and start again.

“Conversations have already begun with a prospective head coach, staff and potential players to take the club forward.”

Salford are scheduled to start the 2026 season against local rivals Oldham on January 16 and the hope is that a newly-formed club will be able to slip into the position vacated by the liquidated Red Devils.

An RFL spokesperson said: “Following today’s court decision, Salford Red Devils’ membership of the RFL has been terminated with immediate effect.

“The RFL board will meet tomorrow, following which, detail on the process to new club ownership will be advised.”

The case against Salford was initially brought in June and had been adjourned several times to allow allow an opportunity for the debt to be paid. The club was not represented in court.