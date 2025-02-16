Salford could face penalty for weakened team against St Helens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Salford could be hit with a disrepute charge after fielding a reserve squad in their record-breaking 82-0 Betfred Super League defeat at St Helens on Saturday.

Due to salary cap restrictions the Red Devils were denied the use of a number of senior players but head coach Paul Rowley still chose to name three of those who had been available on the bench.

Saints’ 15-try romp was the biggest winning margin in Super League history and drew criticism from rivals including Warrington head coach Sam Burgess that it has compromised the integrity of the competition.

To make matters worse, the match was broadcast live on BBC2 and blighted an otherwise superb opening weekend which saw the first 0-0 draw between Wigan and Leigh, and Wakefield’s stunning win at Leeds.

The PA news agency understands that RFL chiefs will meet on Monday to determine whether Salford will be the subject of a compliance investigation that could result in a charge of breaching operational rules.

Those rules include the requirement that each club “has at all times a squad of players sufficient to meet its obligations in all competitions.”

If charged and subsequently found guilty, the club could face a range of sanctions, although it is not thought a points deduction would be one of them.

Salford announced the completion of a takeover on Friday, ending a period of financial turmoil that required them to name a restricted squad for last week’s Challenge Cup third-round win at Midlands Hurricanes.

Due to the timing of the takeover, the salary cap remained in place for Saturday, and Rowley said after the Saints defeat that he had been told he could not use any of the players who had featured against Midlands.

He added that his decision not to start with any of the remaining senior players at his disposal against St Helens was due to issues of familiarity: “I can’t put half a team out made of the reserves (and first-team) and introduce them all on the bus because I don’t think it’s the right thing to do,” said Rowley.

However, Salford were slammed by Leigh chairman Derek Beaumont, who accused them of “complete disrespect” for the competition in a strongly-worded social media post, and Warrington head coach Sam Burgess also said the episode had blighted an otherwise excellent first weekend of the new campaign.

Speaking after his side’s 26-12 win at Huddersfield, Burgess said: “I think the weekend has been brilliant. The games have been fantastic, barring the debacle in the case that we all know about.

It takes away from the integrity of the table. You look how tight it finished last year and the year before, it's going to have a direct impact on the end of the year Sam Burgess

“I think that’s been handled poorly and a lack of leadership from everyone. It’s a kind of black mark on the competition.

“It takes away from the integrity of the table. You look how tight it finished last year and the year before, it’s going to have a direct impact on the end of the year.

“The integrity of the league is affected. I’m just telling the truth about it, so how we’ve got to that stage I don’t know.”