Crisis club Salford not among applicants to be part of new 14-team Super League

Salford are not among the nine clubs who have submitted formal applications to be part of a prospective 14-team Super League in 2026.

Two current top-flight clubs, Hull FC and Huddersfield, have applied, with the rest of the applications coming from clubs that are currently in the second-tier Championship.

Salford have lurched from one crisis to another this season and their failure to apply may be seen as an acknowledgement that they have little chance of retaining their top-flight status.

The top 12-ranked clubs according the IMG grading system at the end of the season will be automatically given places in the Super League next season, along with two additional clubs to be determined by a panel, provided at least two clubs meet the criteria.

That means any club that fears or expects to be ranked outside the top 12 has to apply for consideration – and is why Hull FC and Huddersfield have submitted applications purely as an insurance policy.

Salford were ranked 12th at the end of last season and their scenario has clearly worsened on a number of metrics, including performance and finance.

The club could still be docked points for the weakened team they fielded for their record 82-0 defeat to St Helens in round one – which in itself would incur a further IMG penalty – while they failed to field a team against Wakefield last month citing player welfare concerns.

Salford play what looks increasingly likely to be their final match in the top flight against Wakefield on Friday.

The club will then either then be relegated or wound up, in which case the likely scenario would be that a ‘phoenix club’ would apply for membership of the Championship next year.

Bradford, Toulouse and York are understood to be in pole position for the potential three top-flight places that are up for grabs. Doncaster, London, Oldham and Widnes are the other applicants.