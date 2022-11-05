Jump to content

On This Day in 2015: Sam Burgess rejoins South Sydney after rugby union stint

Burgess confirmed he would be returning to the NRL with the Souths on a three-year contract.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 05 November 2022 06:00
Sam Burgess rejoined the South Sydney Rabbitohs on this day in 2015 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sam Burgess rejoined the South Sydney Rabbitohs on this day in 2015 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sam Burgess left Bath to rejoin the South Sydney Rabbitohs on this day in 2015, ending his brief stint in rugby union.

Burgess became a dual-code player after leaving the Souths and signing for Bath in 2014, making his debut for the Premiership team in November the same year.

Burgess was selected for England ahead of their home 2015 World Cup campaign, which ended in Stuart Lancaster’s side failing to make it past the group stage of the competition for the first time.

Then, after 12 months as a union player, Burgess confirmed he would be returning to the NRL with the Souths on a three-year contract.

“I want to thank everyone at England and Bath for some great memories over the last 12 months,” Burgess said.

“I must thank Bath especially for granting my release to return home to my family, who I have missed more than I could have imagined.

“I am also extremely excited to be joining back up with South Sydney. I cannot wait to get back into the Rabbitohs’ culture, full of great people and passionate members and supporters.

“I had a wonderful time in England and learnt a lot about the game of rugby union as both a back and a forward, and I have definitely developed as an all-round player and athlete after that.”

Burgess stayed with the Rabbitohs until his retirement from rugby in 2019.

