Peter Crouch robot rebooted and Sam Curran celebrates – Friday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from June 3.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 03 June 2022 17:02
Peter Crouch, right, celebrates scoring (Gareth Copley/PA)
(PA Archive)

Football

Liverpool celebrated a huge birthday.

A Peter Crouch hat-trick.

Manchester United turned the clock back a few years.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali received a ‘special gift’ from a cast member of ‘Survivor Turkiye’.

Cricket

Happy 24th birthday to England and Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal celebrated his 36th birthday.

Motorcycling

Marc Marquez was recovering from successful surgery.

