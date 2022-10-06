Jump to content

George Williams to captain England in World Cup warm-up against Fiji

First-choice skipper Sam Tomkins is being rested for the game at the AJ Bell Stadium

Andy Hampson
Thursday 06 October 2022 15:25
George Williams will captain England against Fiji (Martin Rickett/PA)
Warrington half-back George Williams will captain England in their World Cup warm-up match against Fiji on Friday, team management have confirmed.

The former Wigan and Canberra Raiders playmaker will cover for first-choice skipper Sam Tomkins, who is being rested by coach Shaun Wane.

The clash at Salford’s AJ Bell Stadium is England’s final outing before they face Samoa in their tournament opener at St James’ Park in Newcastle on October 15.

Williams, 27, said: “It’s an unreal feeling. I think it will be the pinnacle of my career to captain my country. It is massive for me, my family and everyone who has helped me along the way.

“It’s something that I’ll cherish and I’m really looking forward to leading this great group out.”

