San Antonio Spurs’ number one pick Victor Wembanyama scores 38 in win

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2023 number one draft pick Victor Wembanyama has officially marked his arrival in the NBA with 38 points as his San Antonio Spurs beat the Phoenix Suns 132-121.

The 19-year-old centre from France had 10 rebounds to go with his scoring effort as the Spurs held off a late charge from the Suns to beat them for the second time this season.

Kevin Durant scored 28 points while Devin Booker had 31 for the Suns, but it was not enough to stop the 7 foot 4 tall teenager.

The Spurs are now sitting with three wins and two losses while the Suns, who have been missing all star Bradley Beal, have two wins and three losses.

The Philadelphia 76ers showed that life without James Harden, who was traded to the Clippers, might not be so bad after beating the Toronto Raptors 114-99.

Centre Joel Embiid starred for the 76ers with 28 points and 13 rebounds, while Kelly Oubre Jr and Tobias Harris had 23 points each.

It takes the 76ers to three wins and one loss while the Raptors fell to their fourth loss of the season.

A young Orlando Magic side beat the Utah Jazz 115- 113, with Paolo Banchero scoring 30 points for the Magic.

Banchero, 20, had nine rebounds and five assists while Franz Wagner contributed with 21 points.

The depleted New Orleans Pelicans took care of the Detroit Pistons in a nine-point win, despite Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram both sitting out.

Guard CJ McCollum stepped up with 33 points while centre Jonas Valanciunas had 13 rebounds to go with his 23 points.