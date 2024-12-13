Joshua Karty kicks Los Angeles Rams to narrow victory
Karty kicked four field goals as the Rams beat divisional rivals San Francisco 49ers 12-6
Four field goals from Joshua Karty gave the Los Angeles Rams a 12-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Neither side was able to find the end zone in a rainy NFC West tussle, the Rams keeping their playoff hopes alive as they edged the battle of the kickers.
Jake Moody landed the longest kick of the day to put the 49ers ahead in the first quarter from 53 yards, Karty replying from 48 yards just before half-time to level.
Moody again edged the 49ers ahead midway through the third quarter, but Karty struck three times – the last with just 18 seconds remaining – in the final period.
Matthew Stafford threw for 160 yards for the Rams, who move to 8-6 and on the shoulder of the Seattle Seahawks (8-5) at the top of the division.
The 49ers, who failed to score a touchdown for the first time since 2019, drop to 6-8 at the foot of the tight division.