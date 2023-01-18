Jump to content

On this day in 2020: Saracens relegated from Premiership for salary cap breaches

The club have previously been fined a docked points.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 18 January 2023 06:00
Saracens were relegated following the club’s salary cap breach (Ashley Western/PA).
Saracens were informed they would be relegated from the Gallagher Premiership at the end of the season following a series of breaches of the salary cap, on this day in 2020.

The club had already been deducted 35 points and fined £5.3million in November, having broken the cap for the past three seasons.

Darren Childs, chief executive of Premiership Rugby, said: “Premiership Rugby is prepared to take strong action to enforce the regulations governing fair competition between our clubs.

“At the conclusion of dialogue with Saracens about their compliance with the salary cap regulations, it has been decided that Saracens will be relegated at the end of this season.

“At the same as enforcing the existing regulations, we want to ensure a level playing field for all clubs in the future, which is why we have asked Lord Myners to carry out an independently-led review of the salary cap.”

Sitting at the bottom of the table with minus seven points following the deduction, Saracens were told they could continue to compete in the top-flight until the end of the season.

