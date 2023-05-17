Saracens and Sale to wear away kits to avoid clash for colour-blind supporters

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saracens and Sale will wear their away kits in the Gallagher Premiership final to avoid a clash for colour-blind supporters.

As top seeds, Saracens would have worn their black home strip, with Sale in their away attire of red and maroon.

But a colour combination of black and red is among those highlighted by Colour Blind Awareness as a kit clash to avoid.

Saracens will now wear white, with Sale in maroon, offering a clear colour contrast for spectators at Twickenham on May 27 and the television audience.

“We are delighted that Premiership Rugby and the clubs have taken positive steps to avoid kit clash situations for colour-blind fans and players,” Kathryn Albany-Ward, chief executive of Colour Blind Awareness, said.

“Bearing in mind the significant number of colour-blind people (one in 12 men and one in 200 women) who watch and play rugby, it is important that the accessibility needs of these groups are recognised to enable all fans of the sport to have a positive viewing experience that isn’t limited by avoidable colour clashes.”

We look forward to continuing to work with Colour Blind Awareness to ensure that we continue to make our league as inclusive and accessible as it can be Ollie Lewis

Premiership Rugby’s head of broadcast Ollie Lewis added: “Our clubs have been overwhelmingly supportive of our ambition to eliminate kit clashes, with a collective desire to increase inclusivity of our sport to all audiences.

“There is no better example than the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final to highlight the importance of this issue, and we look forward to continuing to work with Colour Blind Awareness to ensure that we continue to make our league as inclusive and accessible as it can be.”