Sarah Hunter set for landmark appearance for England against France

The 37-year-old will make her 137th appearance for her country on Saturday

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 13 October 2022 14:47
The 37-year-old will make her 137th appearance for her country on Saturday

(PA)

Captain Sarah Hunter will become the joint most-capped England international during Saturday’s World Cup clash with France in Whangarei.

The 37-year-old is poised to make her 137th appearance for her country in the Pool C encounter, drawing level with prop Rocky Clark, after retaining her place at number eight.

She will be joined in the back row by Saracens’ Marlie Packer, who replaces Sadia Kabeya at openside flanker in the only change to Simon Middleton’s matchday squad from last weekend’s 84-19 bonus-point win over Fiji in Auckland.

Claudia MacDonald claimed four of the Red Roses’ 14 tries in that opening match and will continue on the left wing.

“Our aim was always to field a consistent side for our opening two matches,” head coach Middleton said in a statement. “The wider squad are all aware of the situation and what they need to do to earn their place.

“As a coaching group, we know it’s far easier to play than not play in competitions but that doesn’t diminish anyone’s role, the part they play or the responsibility they hold.

“Whatever we achieve will be down to the squad not the team. We arrived as a 32 and we stand or fall as a 32.”

France also began the competition with a bonus-point victory, defeating South Africa 40-5.

“France always present a huge challenge and this time it will be no different,” continued Middleton. “They have a new-look coaching set-up since we last played and we look forward to another big test and what I expect to be a close contest.”

England team: E Kildunne (Harlequins); L Thompson (Worcester), E Scarratt (Loughborough), H Rowland (Loughborough), C MacDonald (Exeter); Z Harrison (Saracens), L Infante (Saracens); V Cornborough (Harlequins), A Cokayne (Harlequins), S Bern (Bristol), Z Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), A Ward (Bristol), A Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury), M Packer (Saracens), S Hunter (Loughborough, captain).

Replacements: C Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury), H Botterman (Saracens), M Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury), C O’Donnell (Loughborough), P Cleall (Saracens), L Packer (Harlequins), H Aitchison (Saracens), A Dow (Wasps).

