Sarah Storey pulls out of World Championships after scans reveal crash injuries
Storey had been due to defend her time trial title on Friday.
Dame Sarah Storey has been forced to pull out of the Para Cycling Road World Championships after revealing a crash last weekend left her with broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung.
The 17-time Paralympic gold medallist was due to defend her time trial title in Canada but scans showed she suffered more damage than it had initially appeared after a crash at a World Cup race last Sunday.
Storey wrote on Instagram: “Apologies for the radio silence since my crash last Sunday, I’ve been limiting screen time to manage the concussion symptoms I suffered and the strategy was working well.
“I had a plan to rest and recuperate, follow head injury protocol with regards to building up my riding time, and hopefully enable myself to start the Road Time Trial this morning.
“Unfortunately it wasn’t just the concussion that needed attention and, whilst initial rib pain was manageable with paracetamol, that changed late on Wednesday night when suddenly I couldn’t breathe properly.
“A chest X-ray at the local Emergency Room confirmed at least two broken ribs but then a subsequent ultrasound to check for punctured lung was inconclusive.
“Yesterday a CT scan showed the fracture sites were very inflamed and irritated but thankfully showed my left lung in tact. I wasn’t entirely in the clear though as, due to the fracture pain and inability to breathe deeply, I have a partially collapsed lung.
“I’m devastated I won’t be on the start line this morning, it’s always an honour to try and defend a title but sadly that can’t happen given my injuries.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies