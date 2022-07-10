Jump to content
Rory Darge says Scotland have more to come ahead of decider in Argentina

The Scots levelled the three-match Test series with victory in Salta on Saturday.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 10 July 2022 11:43
Scotland's Rory Darge is targeting a Test series win against Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)
Scotland’s Rory Darge is targeting a Test series win against Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rory Darge insists there is “a lot more” to come from Scotland after they levelled their three-match Test series with a comprehensive 29-6 win over Argentina in Salta on Saturday.

The Scots had lost 26-18 against the Pumas last week but in a reverse of fortunes they ran in four tries through Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson and scored 21 unanswered second-half points.

The series will be decided in Santiago del Estero next Saturday and 22-year-old Glasgow flanker Darge told Scottish Rugby’s official Twitter account that Gregor Townsend’s men are focused on winning the series.

He said: “It was a tight game in the first half. We came out in the second half really well and I was delighted with it.

We know that there is a lot more (to come) from us and next week is massive now

Rory Darge

“There was a lot of questions asked last week and it was just a good response.

“A word we talk about a lot as a squad is hustle and I have a feeling that if we look back at that game we will see lots of it.

“We had so many efforts on that goalline and we just didn’t let them get that try and we are delighted with that aspect of the game.

“But we know that there is a lot more (to come) from us and next week is massive now.

“We didn’t come here to win one game, we want to win the next game, we want to win the series, so all focus on next week.”

Ben White praised Scotland's courage and pride (PA)
(PA Wire)

Ben White claims Scotland played with “courage”  and “pride” against their hosts.

The 24-year-old London Irish scrum-half said: “In parts we were really good. I thought we silenced the crowd quite well, keeping possession and building pressure and making sure that when they were playing they were playing in the wrong areas.

“Even at the end our desire to hold up and make sure we didn’t let them score was really good and I think it shows the courage within the team and the pride that we have.”

