Jamie Hodgson called into Scotland squad after Sam Skinner withdraws
The Glasgow Warriors second-rower was forced off in the first half of the defeat by Australia.
Edinburgh lock Jamie Hodgson has been called up to the Scotland squad after Sam Skinner withdrew through injury.
The 27-year-old Glasgow Warriors second-rower was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s 16-15 defeat by Australia and left BT Murrayfield afterwards with his foot in a brace.
It was confirmed on Tuesday that Skinner has dropped out of contention, and that Hodgson – capped six times since making his debut against Tonga a year ago – has been drafted in ahead of this weekend’s second Autumn Test at home to Fiji.
Skinner is the third second-rower to be hit by injury, with Scott Cummings having dropped out of the squad last week and Jonny Gray having been deemed unavailable for the Australia game. It remains to be seen if the Exeter lock will be fit enough to return this weekend.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.