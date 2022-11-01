Jamie Hodgson called into Scotland squad after Sam Skinner withdraws

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Edinburgh lock Jamie Hodgson has been called up to the Scotland squad after Sam Skinner withdrew through injury.

The 27-year-old Glasgow Warriors second-rower was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s 16-15 defeat by Australia and left BT Murrayfield afterwards with his foot in a brace.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Skinner has dropped out of contention, and that Hodgson – capped six times since making his debut against Tonga a year ago – has been drafted in ahead of this weekend’s second Autumn Test at home to Fiji.

Skinner is the third second-rower to be hit by injury, with Scott Cummings having dropped out of the squad last week and Jonny Gray having been deemed unavailable for the Australia game. It remains to be seen if the Exeter lock will be fit enough to return this weekend.