Neah Evans takes silver in Commonwealth Games women’s road race
She was edged out by Australia’s Georgia Baker
Neah Evans claimed a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games women’s road race as the Scot was once more edged out by Australia’s Georgia Baker after a sprint finish.
Evans also had to settle for silver in the track cycling points race last Sunday behind Baker, who now has three golds at Birmingham 2022 having helped her country top the podium in the team pursuit.
Baker’s compatriot Sarah Roy collected bronze in the seven-lap 112km route through the streets of Warwick, while Eluned King of Wales finished eighth and England’s Alice Barnes came home in 10th.
“We knew there were a few big, strong teams here, so the plan was to just try and follow any moves and don’t actually do any work,” said Evans.
“Then, if it came to a bunch sprint, we would do what we could (and) wing it. It worked pretty well.”
Evans has won two silvers and a bronze, but added: “I will have to come back in four years as there is one missing that I really want to try and get. But it has been a brilliant Games for me.”
