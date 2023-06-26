Jump to content

Football pays tribute to Craig Brown – Monday’s sporting social

Brown’s family announced the 82-year-old had died in hospital in Ayr following a short illness.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 26 June 2023 18:43
Former Scotland manager Craig Brown (PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 26.

Football

Tributes were paid to Craig Brown.

Man City bid farewell to a club great.

West Ham and Man City remembered a former favourite.

Jamie Carragher’s Glastonbury weekend came to a close.

Cricket

Ben Duckett found a way to stand out from the crowd at 5ft 7in.

England’s women took pride in their performance despite an Ashes Test loss.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic prepared for Wimbledon.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was being philosophical.

Jannik Sinner made a Wimbledon vow.

UFC

Conor McGregor made a bold claim.

