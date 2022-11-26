Jump to content

Bruce Mouat wins third consecutive European Curling Championships title

The victory capped off a tournament that also ended in bronze for Scotland’s women.

Rachel Steinberg
Saturday 26 November 2022 19:21
Scotland sealed their third consecutive European title with victory over Switzerland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland sealed their third consecutive European title with victory over Switzerland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

Bruce Mouat was delighted to clinch his third consecutive European Curling Championships title after Scotland sealed a 5-4 victory over Switzerland’s Team Schwaller in the gold medal match in Ostersund.

Vice skip Grant Hardie saw his stunning triple takeout in the ninth end cancelled out by Switzerland’s Benoit Schwartz for the steal, setting up a thrilling 10th.

It was all wrapped up for the Olympic silver medallists after Edinburgh skip Mouat produced two fine shots for the victory, capping off a tournament that also ended in bronze for Scotland’s women.

“Being three out of three means a lot to us. There’s not a lot of skips that will be able to show that record,” Mouat told British Curling.

“There’s been some amazing pressured shots throughout the event and in that game especially Grant’s amazing shot at the ninth end to give us a really good opportunity was great and obviously the last two at the 10th end to secure the win means a lot,” he said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever made two better shots in the 10th end to win a championship, so I’m very excited.”

Mouat’s rink, also comprising Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan and alternate Kyle Waddell, earned a spot at April’s world championships in Ottawa, Canada.

The women’s side, who will return to Sweden in March to kick-start their own worlds campaign, featured a new-look line-up following the retirements of Olympic gold medal winners Eve Muirhead and Vicky Wright, with Jennifer Dodds choosing to focus on mixed doubles with Mouat.

Hailey Duff was the sole familiar face from Muirhead’s rink to feature in Ostersund, though did so as an alternate.

Aberdeen’s Rebecca Morrison skippered Scotland to European bronze in her rink’s first senior major championships, with Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson rounding out the side.

“We’re going to enjoy a wee celebration tonight and celebrate with the girls on their amazing bronze medal,” added Mouat.

“We’re incredibly proud of what they did this week and it’s been another good week for Scotland.”

