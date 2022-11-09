On this day in 2007: Glasgow awarded 2014 Commonwealth Games

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Glasgow was handed hosting rights to the 2014 Commonwealth Games on this day in 2007, beating Nigerian capital Abuja by 47 votes to 24 at a summit in Sri Lanka.

The decision by the Commonwealth Games Federation ensured the Games would be held in Scotland for the third time, after Edinburgh in 1970 and 1986.

First Minister Alex Salmond, who travelled to Colombo with the bid team, said: “We will make these Games the greatest sporting event our country has ever seen.

“This will be our chance to show the whole world the very best of Scotland.”

The result of the vote brought jubilation to the 75-strong Scottish contingent in Colombo, and to Glasgow where the news was broadcast on giant screens at big public events.

The Queen sent “warm congratulations” to the victors, saying: “My good wishes go to you all and to the people of Glasgow as you celebrate this impressive achievement.”