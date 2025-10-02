Police urge Scots to be vigilant after Manchester synagogue terror attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police Scotland have urged people to be vigilant following a terror attack at a synagogue in Manchester.

The force said Scots should be “alert but not alarmed” and stressed there was “no intelligence to suggest any specific threat in Scotland”.

An attacker was shot dead by police on Thursday after two people were killed in a car and knife attack outside a synagogue on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur.

Counter terrorism police said two people have been arrested following the attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester.

At a press conference, the Metropolitan Police’s head of counter terrorism policing, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said the identity of the suspect is known to police, but it could not be disclosed because of “safety reasons at the scene”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced an increased police presence around synagogues following the incident.

Police Scotland said the force had already planned to up patrols at Jewish places of worship around the Jewish high holy days.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston, lead for Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism in Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the Jewish community, the victims, families, and everyone affected by the incident in Manchester.

“Police Scotland officers are already carrying out additional and dedicated patrols around synagogues and other Jewish venues as part of our existing policing plan for the Jewish high holy days.

“Following the incident, we are actively communicating with faith leaders and community leaders.

“While there is no intelligence to suggest any specific threat in Scotland, I want to take this opportunity to ask the public to remain alert but not alarmed. You should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland.

“Policing in Scotland has strong relationships with the public and we are grateful for the ongoing support of all our communities.”

Greater Manchester Police said two members of the Jewish community died and four other people remain in hospital in a serious condition following the attack – and confirmed a bomb disposal unit was sent to the synagogue.

Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said officers knew the name of the killer but could not yet reveal it.

The attacker, who was wearing a vest which looked like an explosive device, was shot dead within seven minutes of the initial call to police.

First Minister John Swinney expressed his “horror” at the attack and sent his condolences to the Jewish community.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions in the hours after the attack, John Swinney said: “Can I express my horror at the attack on a synagogue in Manchester this morning.

“This attack came on Yom Kippur, the holiest time in the Jewish calendar, and my thoughts are with the victims, their families and all of the Jewish communities in Scotland and across the UK.”

The First Minister expressed his thanks to the emergency services who attended the scene, adding: “Antisemitism is an evil we must confront and stand resolutely against, and I know the whole chamber speaks with one voice on this important question.”

Speaking to journalists later, Mr Swinney said Police Scotland will be working with communities in the wake of the incident, adding that safety at places of worship causes him “significant concern”.

He said: “Individuals must be able to live in safety in our country and they must be able to worship in safety.

“Police Scotland will be considering what steps need to be taken to make sure communities can be assured of their safety and they will, of course, have my full support and encouragement to do so.”

​