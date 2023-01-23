Fitness doubts over Jonny Gray as Scotland call up Jamie Hodgson

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Hodgson has been called into the Scotland squad amid fitness concerns over Jonny Gray.

Gray has not featured for Exeter since December 31.

Edinburgh lock Hodgson, 24, has made five Scotland appearances, including one start, having made his international debut against Tonga in October 2021.

The Scottish Rugby Union delivered a brief squad update which read: “Jamie Hodgson has joined the training camp in Edinburgh.

“Jonny Gray has remained at his club due to an ongoing medical issue.”