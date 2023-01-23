Jump to content

Fitness doubts over Jonny Gray as Scotland call up Jamie Hodgson

Gray has remained with Exeter ‘due to an ongoing medical issue’, the Scottish Rugby Union said.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 23 January 2023 17:40
Jonny Gray is not with the Scotland squad (David Davies/PA)
Jonny Gray is not with the Scotland squad (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)

Jamie Hodgson has been called into the Scotland squad amid fitness concerns over Jonny Gray.

Gray has not featured for Exeter since December 31.

Edinburgh lock Hodgson, 24, has made five Scotland appearances, including one start, having made his international debut against Tonga in October 2021.

The Scottish Rugby Union delivered a brief squad update which read: “Jamie Hodgson has joined the training camp in Edinburgh.

“Jonny Gray has remained at his club due to an ongoing medical issue.”

