Rory Darge to make first start for Scotland in Six Nations clash with France

The Glasgow flanker made his international debut as a replacement against Wales in Cardiff earlier this month

Anthony Brown
Thursday 24 February 2022 13:08
Rory Darge, right, makes his first Scotland start this weekend (Nigel French/PA)
Rory Darge, right, makes his first Scotland start this weekend (Nigel French/PA)
Rory Darge will make his first start for Scotland in Saturday’s Six Nations showdown with France at Murrayfield.

The inclusion of the 22-year-old Glasgow flanker, who made his international debut as a replacement against Wales in Cardiff earlier this month, represents one of three changes – all in the forward line – to the XV that started the defeat at the Principality Stadium last time out.

Magnus Bradbury, who will start his first game for Scotland since 2020, and Zander Fagerson are the other two players added to Gregor Townsend’s starting line-up.

WP Nel, Jonny Gray and Matt Fagerson are the three players to drop out.

On the bench, Edinburgh centre Mark Bennett is included in the matchday squad for the first time since 2018.

The Scots, who have won one of their two matches so far, are aiming to maintain an impressive record against the French. Townsend’s team won in Paris last year, while Les Bleus have not won in Edinburgh since 2014.

