Kiran McDonald handed Scotland call-up for Six Nations clash with France

James Lang, Ollie Smith, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan and Marshall Sykes have also been added to the squad

Kiran McDonald has earned a first Scotland call-up ahead of their crunch Six Nations clash with France

Uncapped Glasgow Warriors second-row Kiran McDonald is one of six players added to Gregor Townsend’s Scotland squad for this Saturday’s Six Nations clash with France at BT Murrayfield.

James Lang, Ollie Smith, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan and Marshall Sykes have also been called up.

Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings and Cam Redpath have all returned to their clubs due to injury issues.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has challenged the newly-added players to capitalise on their opportunity to impress.

“While it is disappointing to lose players to injury ahead of the France match, this is a great opportunity for the new players to impress and force their way into our matchday squad,” he told Scottish Rugby.

“The attritional nature of the Guinness Six Nations means there are often changes made to the squad throughout the championship and it is a challenge we are much better equipped to deal with given our current squad depth.

“We wish those that have missed out through injury all the best in their rehabilitation, and we will continue to monitor their progress ahead of the final two games of the championship.”

There is some good news for Townsend on the injury front as Josh Bayliss, who missed the opening two matches against England and Wales with concussion, scored a try on his return to action for Bath at the weekend and will be available for selection against Les Bleus.

