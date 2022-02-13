Scotland still in Six Nations hunt despite more Cardiff misery – Stuart McInally

Stuart McInally insists Scotland remain in the Guinness Six Nations title hunt despite failing to end their long wait for a Cardiff victory following Saturday’s 20-17 defeat to Wales

Dan Biggar’s late drop goal condemned Scotland to an 11th successive Test defeat against Wales in Cardiff – a sequence that stretches back 20 years.

Scotland had beaten England seven days earlier and next meet France – the only unbeaten side in the Championship after two rounds – at Murrayfield on February 26.

Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn appears dejected moments after the Guinness Six Nations defeat to Scotland (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Edinburgh hooker McInally said: “The initial feeling after a loss is devastation and disappointment, you want to deliver for the group and for the people of Scotland.

“You saw last week how it important it was for the whole of Scotland when you get the win.

“Hoggy (captain Stuart Hogg) spoke to the group really well after the game.

The Championship's still wide open. We've got France at home next and we'll go into that full of belief Scotland hooker Stuart McInally

“It’s disappointing, but the Championship’s still wide open.

“We’ve got France at home next and we’ll go into that full of belief. We’ve had some good results over them recently and we can’t wait to move on.”

Reigning Six Nations champions Wales went into the game low on confidence after being humbled by Ireland in Dublin on the opening weekend.

But Scotland failed to take advantage of Welsh fragility and indiscipline cost them dear as Northampton fly-half Biggar, making his 100th Test appearance, kept the scoreboard moving.

McInally said: “It wasn’t good enough. The referee’s arm was going out too quick.

“We weren’t disciplined enough around the breakdown. Ultimately we stopped tries, but they were just kicking three points and keeping that scoreboard ticking.

“We couldn’t get away from them and they were better than us.

“We were buzzing on the back of last week. But It’s a long time since we’ve won here and we were under no illusion how hard it was going to be.

“Although we give a lot of credit to Wales for playing well and seeing that game out, we really feel we were sub-par.

“We know the opportunity we’ve missed. It’s heart-breaking.”