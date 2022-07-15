Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Matt Fagerson No8 battle with Facundo Isa vital as Scotland chase series win

Scotland took the second Test to tie the series and set up a decider in Santiago Del Estero.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 15 July 2022 09:28
Matt Fagerson, left, and Facundo Isa’s battle could shape the game (Jane Barlow/Mike Egerton/PA)
Matt Fagerson, left, and Facundo Isa’s battle could shape the game (Jane Barlow/Mike Egerton/PA)

Scotland will target a notable Test series triumph when they tackle Argentina in Santiago Del Estero on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend’s team bounced back impressively in last weekend’s second Test, scoring four tries in a 29-6 victory to set up a decider.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a key head-to-head battle between Argentina number eight Facundo Isa and his opposite number Matt Fagerson.

Facundo Isa and Matt Fagerson will be important to their respective sides’ chances (PA graphic)

Facundo Isa – Toulon

Recommended

Argentina’s Facundo Isa (pictured) in Rugby World Cup action (Gareth Fuller/PA Images).
(PA Archive)

Position: Number eightAge: 28Caps: 39Debut: versus Scotland, 2014Height: 6ft 2inWeight: 17st 6lbsPoints: 30 (6 tries)

Isa made his Test debut against Scotland in Edinburgh almost eight years ago, and he has become a driving force for the Pumas, who boast an outstanding history of producing world-class back-rowers. Plying his trade in the gruelling French Top 14 league with Toulon, he is an uncompromising player who combines consistently outstanding defensive work with a ball-carrying prowess that make him a dangerous operator. Likely to be a key member of Argentina’s World Cup squad next year.

Matt Fagerson – Glasgow

Scotland’s Matt Fagerson pictured in Six Nations action against Wales (David Davies/PA Images).
(PA Wire)

Position: Number eightAge: 23Caps: 23Debut: versus United States, 2018Height: 6ft 1inWeight: 17st 4lbsPoints: 5 (1 try)

Back-row forward Fagerson is an integral member of the Scotland squad. He made his Test debut as a 19-year-old, and he is the brother of Scotland prop Zander Fagerson, who wins his 50th cap on Saturday. The Glasgow number eight became only the third teenager to represent Scotland in the professional era after Jonny Gray and Stuart Hogg. He is a versatile performer in terms of back-row positions, combining an impressive work-rate with strong footballing skills. Alongside flankers Rory Darge and Hamish Watson, he completes a strong breakaway unit.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in