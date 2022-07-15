Matt Fagerson No8 battle with Facundo Isa vital as Scotland chase series win

Scotland will target a notable Test series triumph when they tackle Argentina in Santiago Del Estero on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend’s team bounced back impressively in last weekend’s second Test, scoring four tries in a 29-6 victory to set up a decider.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a key head-to-head battle between Argentina number eight Facundo Isa and his opposite number Matt Fagerson.

Facundo Isa and Matt Fagerson will be important to their respective sides’ chances (PA graphic)

Facundo Isa – Toulon

Argentina’s Facundo Isa (pictured) in Rugby World Cup action (Gareth Fuller/PA Images). (PA Archive)

Position: Number eightAge: 28Caps: 39Debut: versus Scotland, 2014Height: 6ft 2inWeight: 17st 6lbsPoints: 30 (6 tries)

Isa made his Test debut against Scotland in Edinburgh almost eight years ago, and he has become a driving force for the Pumas, who boast an outstanding history of producing world-class back-rowers. Plying his trade in the gruelling French Top 14 league with Toulon, he is an uncompromising player who combines consistently outstanding defensive work with a ball-carrying prowess that make him a dangerous operator. Likely to be a key member of Argentina’s World Cup squad next year.

Matt Fagerson – Glasgow

Scotland’s Matt Fagerson pictured in Six Nations action against Wales (David Davies/PA Images). (PA Wire)

Position: Number eightAge: 23Caps: 23Debut: versus United States, 2018Height: 6ft 1inWeight: 17st 4lbsPoints: 5 (1 try)

Back-row forward Fagerson is an integral member of the Scotland squad. He made his Test debut as a 19-year-old, and he is the brother of Scotland prop Zander Fagerson, who wins his 50th cap on Saturday. The Glasgow number eight became only the third teenager to represent Scotland in the professional era after Jonny Gray and Stuart Hogg. He is a versatile performer in terms of back-row positions, combining an impressive work-rate with strong footballing skills. Alongside flankers Rory Darge and Hamish Watson, he completes a strong breakaway unit.