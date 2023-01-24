Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Scott Baldwin earns Wales recall after six-year absence

Baldwin replaces the injured Dewi Lake ahead of Wales’ Six Nations opener against Ireland

Andrew Baldock
Tuesday 24 January 2023 14:59
Comments
Scott Baldwin has been called into Wales’ Six Nations squad (David Davies/PA)
Scott Baldwin has been called into Wales’ Six Nations squad (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)

Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin has been called into WalesSix Nations squad.

The 34-year-old, who last played Test rugby in 2017, replaces his Ospreys colleague Dewi Lake.

Lake suffered a knee injury during Ospreys’ Heineken Champions Cup victory over Leicester on Friday.

And the Welsh Rugby Union confirmed that former Harlequins and Worcester forward Baldwin has joined the squad preparing for next week’s Six Nations opener against Ireland in Cardiff.

Captain Ken Owens and Dragons’ Bradley Roberts are the other two hookers in the Wales squad, with Lake and Scarlets’ Ryan Elias among those sidelined through injury.

Recommended

It is another setback for the highly-rated Lake, who missed Wales’ entire autumn campaign this season because of a shoulder injury.

Baldwin, meanwhile, has won 34 caps, with his latest Wales appearance being against Samoa in Apia.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in