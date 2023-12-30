Scott Williams says sorry for ‘World War and World Cup’ comments

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scott Williams has apologised for his “genuinely stupid” comments during an on-stage interview at the World Championship on Wednesday.

Williams courted controversy after joking about England winning “two World Wars and one World Cup” following his third-round win over German Martin Schindler.

He followed that victory up with a 4-1 win over 10th seed Damon Heta on Saturday afternoon to make a first-ever quarter-final at Alexandra Palace.

‘Shaggy’, who received backlash to his insensitive comments, was regretful about his interview on Sky Sports.

He said: “I was advised to come off social media, just X, what I said in the last interview on stage was stupid, genuinely stupid. The guys from Germany know I love Germany.

“My deepest apologies to anyone who took offence, I have had a lot of messages from people who haven’t taken offence, but that has gone now and I am looking forward to Monday.”

He let his darts do the talking in a ruthless performance against Australian Heta, which included a 170 checkout.

The showman was also conducting the crowd before he threw his match-winning dart, which set up a last-eight tie with Michael van Gerwen.

What I said in the last interview on stage was stupid, genuinely stupid. The guys from Germany know I love Germany. Scott Williams

He added: “That is very good. I can’t say too much because I will get myself in trouble.

“Michael? Michael, yeah I have heard of him. I am really looking forward to it, he is a completly different gravy to everyone else in the competition. I am just going to go up there and throw darts and if they go in they go in.”

Rob Cross is into his first quarter-final at Ally Pally since winning the title on debut in 2018 after a 4-0 demolition of Jonny Clayton.

Cross, who now plays Chris Dobey, is enjoying his best season for a number of years and showed he is a contender for the title after throwing a 98.41 average against the Welshman.

That would have been higher had he not missed six match darts to get over the line.

He said on his on-stage interview: “I thought I needed a new pair of pants!

“I feel for Jonny he never really turned up, he is the nicest guy I have ever met. I was controlled and ruthless, I wanted to get through it. I managed to get it done and on to the next one.”

Dave Chisnall is into a third quarter-final after he beat Daryl Gurney 4-2.