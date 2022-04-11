Big day for the Beckhams and Quek introduces son – Monday’s sporting social

Scottie Scheffler was congratulated on his Masters win.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 11 April 2022 17:58
David Beckham’s eldest son got married and Sam Quek introduced her new son (PA)
David Beckham’s eldest son got married and Sam Quek introduced her new son (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 11.

Football

David Beckham’s son tied the knot.

[xdelx]

Recommended

[xdelx]

Bukayo Saka was on the front page.

John Stones provided his thoughts on City’s draw with Liverpool.

[xdelx]

Boxing

Frank Warren trolled Dillian Whyte.

Golf

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters.

Tiger Woods thanked the fans.

Close but not close enough for former Open champion Shane Lowry.

Eddie Pepperell had to keep the golf on.

Motor racing

Sir Lewis Hamilton was ready to go again.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic showed off his skills with Neymar and Co.

Hockey

Recommended

Sam Quek introduced her new son.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in