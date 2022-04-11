Big day for the Beckhams and Quek introduces son – Monday’s sporting social
Scottie Scheffler was congratulated on his Masters win.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 11.
Football
David Beckham’s son tied the knot.
Bukayo Saka was on the front page.
John Stones provided his thoughts on City’s draw with Liverpool.
Boxing
Frank Warren trolled Dillian Whyte.
Golf
Scottie Scheffler won the Masters.
Tiger Woods thanked the fans.
Close but not close enough for former Open champion Shane Lowry.
Eddie Pepperell had to keep the golf on.
Motor racing
Sir Lewis Hamilton was ready to go again.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic showed off his skills with Neymar and Co.
Hockey
Sam Quek introduced her new son.
