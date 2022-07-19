Well wishes for Haller and cycling tips for Muirhead – Tuesday’s sporting social
Elsewhere, Tottenham announced the Sixth Spence and Alex Morgan investigated.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 19.
Football
Support poured in for Sebastien Haller after he was diagnosed with a testicular tumour.
Tottenham got creative to announce their new signing.
New number, who this?
Marcus Rashford was pleased with Manchester United’s progress.
Djed the Red.
Crouchy enjoyed the Greeters Guild.
Solid advice from Neil Warnock.
Alex Morgan was doing some investigation.
Manchester City dropped their new away kit.
Cricket
Well held!
Jofra Archer was feeling it.
Cycling
Chris Hoy had some cycling tips for Eve Muirhead.
