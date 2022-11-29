Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘I’m a little bored’: Serena Williams teases a return to tennis

Williams retired from professional tennis at the US Open in August this year

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 29 November 2022 06:57
Comments

Serena Williams announces imminent retirement and says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’

Serena Williams has once again teased that she might return to tennis.

In a new social media post, the professional tennis player posted a photograph of a new racket along with the caption: “I’m a little bored.”

The post led fans to speculate whether the Olympics winner is making a return to tennis.

Williams retired from professional tennis at the US Open in August this year.

Since then, the 41-year-old has dropped subtle hints about a potential comeback to the sport.

Recommended

Last month, Williams insisted she has not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning are “very high.”

Speaking at a conference in San Francisco while promoting her investment company, Serena Ventures, she suggested her playing days are not behind her.

“I am not retired,” Williams said. “The chances (of a return) are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court.”

(Serena Williams/Instagram)

Williams said she was “evolving away from tennis” in an essay in August and, while she did not confirm the US Open as her farewell event, she was given tributes before each match in New York and waved an emotional goodbye after losing in the third round.

In October, Williams told Vogue that the “countdown has begun” on her illustrious career in the sport.

Recommended

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” she said. “Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

Williams added on Instagram: “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness, do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in