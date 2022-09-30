Greggs re-imagines footballers as baked goods – Friday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 30.

Football

Erling Haaland as a sausage roll and Bukayo Saka as sausage, bean and cheese melt.

Gary Neville met the man of the moment.

Jamie Carragher sent a warning to Manchester United fans.

Marcus Rashford picked up an award.

Cricket

Warwickshire did the unthinkable.

Stuart Broad celebrated a successful season.

Tennis

Serena Williams pondered puppies.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was promoting.

Snooker

Snooker continued to enjoy Mark Selby’s treble on his way to a 147.

All apart from previous high break holder David Grace, that is.